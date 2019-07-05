Police looking for man who sexually assaulted woman at Monument Valley Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man sexually assaulted a woman at Monument Valley Park Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of the park near Culebra Avenue. A woman was walking on a trail when a man came up from behind her, shoved her to the ground, and then grabbed her in a sexual manner, according to police. He then ran away.

Police said they have very little information about the suspect. He was described only as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.