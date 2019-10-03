Police looking for man accused of robbing western Colorado Springs bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a western Colorado Springs bank last month.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. September 9 at the TCF Bank on Centennial Boulevard just north of Fillmore Street. The robber presented a note demanding money and indicating he was armed with a gun, but no gun was seen, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 65 years old. He’s about 6 feet tall and 160 to 170 pounds, with a thin build. He had a mustache and salt-and-pepper hair pulled back into a bun. He appeared to have some type of discoloration on his right cheek and on the right side of his mouth. He was wearing a white ball cap, sunglasses, a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots. He left in what appeared to be a white four-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).