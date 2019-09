COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a western Colorado Springs bank Friday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at a bank on Garden of the Gods Road east of Centennial Boulevard. The robber presented a note demanding money, according to police.

Police said the robber may have been on a bicycle. He left headed south from the bank.

No suspects have been arrested.