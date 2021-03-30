Police looking for man who robbed Pueblo bank

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pueblo bank Monday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 12:15 p.m. at Sunflower Bank on West 29th Street.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and slender, with blue eyes. He was wearing a blue Dickies-type coat, either blue jeans or blue work pants, a florescent orange beanie, and a blue bandana covering his face. No photo of the suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gustin at 719-553-3258, email cgustin@pueblo.us, or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).