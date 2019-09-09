Police looking for man who robbed Fountain convenience store

Surveillance image provided by the Fountain Police Department shows the man accused of robbing a Fountain convenience store Sunday afternoon.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who robbed a Fountain convenience store Sunday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Loaf N’ Jug on Santa Fe Avenue. The suspect went behind the counter, assaulted an employee, and stole several items before leaving the store, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 38 years old. He was about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He left in the passenger seat of a dark blue or purple car, possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 719-390-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).