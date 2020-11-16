Police looking for man who robbed Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Colorado Springs business Sunday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened just before 5 p.m. at a business on East Platte Avenue near the intersection with Chelton Road. Police said a man entered the store, looked around for a long time, and then left. He then returned a few hours later and displayed a knife to the clerk, according to police.

Police said the robber got away with multiple video games and game consoles.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a tan jacket and a black-and-white face covering with a skull design.