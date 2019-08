COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Colorado Springs business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. at an unspecified business in the area of South Circle Drive and Airport Road. The robber walked into the business with a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk, according to police. He got the cash and ran away. Police believe he then got into a car and left the area.

No suspects have been arrested.