Police looking for man who crashed two stolen cars in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who crashed two stolen cars within 20 minutes in Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Police said the first crash happened around 10 a.m. in the area of South Academy Boulevard and Academy Park Loop. The suspect, who was driving a stolen car, was involved in a crash with another car, according to police. He quickly stole another car and left before officers arrived, according to police.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect was involved in a second crash in the area of Interstate 25 and Bijou Street, according to police.

The suspect ran away from that crash on foot, according to police. Officers searched the area of Bijou Street and Spruce Street, but could not find the suspect.

Police sent out an emergency alert asking area residents to stay inside while they searched for the suspect. The shelter-in-place notice was lifted around 12:15 p.m.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).