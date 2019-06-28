Police looking for man who assaulted woman at Bear Creek Dog Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who assaulted a woman at Bear Creek Dog Park in western Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Police said the assault happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Beta Loop and Sirius Drive, on the south side of the park. The victim told police she was on a trail when an unknown man came up behind her and assaulted her.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.

The suspect ran away when he saw a witness nearby, according to police. The suspect was described only as a white or Hispanic man with a thin build. He was wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.