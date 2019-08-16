Police looking for driver in rollover hit-and-run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who ran from a rollover crash in central Colorado Springs Thursday night.

Police said the two-car crash happened around 11 p.m. on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Pikes Peak Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a white Pontiac Grand Prix on its roof, blocking two northbound lanes. They found the second car, a Hyundai, on the east side of the road, partly on the sidewalk.

Police said the driver of the Grand Prix caused the crash, then ran away. The driver was described as a white man in his 20s. Police said he was wearing a red shirt, and was limping as he left the area.

Police said the crash caused only minor injuries. There’s no word on how many people were involved.

No suspects have been arrested.