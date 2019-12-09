Police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect in a two-car hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries in southeastern Colorado Springs Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Astrozon Boulevard. Police said a Subaru Impreza was headed westbound when the driver lost control. The car went into the eastbound lanes and was hit by a Kia Soul.

The driver of the Impreza left the scene in a blue sedan headed northbound on Astrozon Boulevard, according to police. Police later determined the Impreza had been stolen.

Police said the four people in the Kia were hospitalized. Some of their injuries were serious, according to police.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.