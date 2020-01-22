Police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for one of the drivers involved in a three-car crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on southbound Interstate 25 just south of the Bijou Street exit. Reports indicated a white box van hit a Hyundai SUV, which was forced from its lane and hit the side of a Jeep. The Jeep then rolled and skidded on its top, coming to a stop in the middle lane.

The box van kept going and got off the interstate at Cimarron Street, according to police.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash. The driver of the Jeep “emerged from the overturned SUV proclaiming the benefits of wearing seatbelts,” according to police.

Police are now looking for information about the van and its driver. Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).