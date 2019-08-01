Police looking for driver after unconscious woman falls out of car

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after an unconscious woman fell out of a car and sustained serious injuries Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 10:15 a.m. in the area of Norwood Avenue and East 21st Street. Surveillance video shows a gray or silver hatchback headed east after crossing Norwood Avenue. The rear driver’s side door opens, and a woman falls out onto the road.

The car then drives up to the next intersection, turns around, drives past the woman, turns left onto Norwood Avenue, and drives westbound onto the Highway 50 Bypass.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now looking to interview the driver and the other people in the car. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).