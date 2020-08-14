Police looking for ATM burglar in western Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person or people who stole cash from an ATM in western Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Police said the burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. at a Chase Bank ATM on West Colorado Avenue near 31st Street. Police said the ATM’s tamper alarm was triggered, and when officers arrived, they found the ATM had been severely damaged and the cash inside had been taken.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 719-444-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).