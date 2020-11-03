Police investigating two overnight robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two Colorado Springs businesses were robbed overnight.

Police said the first robbery happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a business on Briargate Boulevard. Two men demanded money at gunpoint, according to police. The men got away with cash and merchandise.

The second robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Colorado Avenue. Police said one man removed cash from the register. He did not brandish a weapon, but the grip of a handgun was seen, according to police. Police said they have not found the suspect, but they did find a stolen car nearby that they believe was used in the crime.

There’s no word yet on whether the two robberies were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).