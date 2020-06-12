Police investigating two overnight robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two businesses in central Colorado Springs were robbed early Friday morning.

Police said the first robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at a business on Austin Bluffs Parkway just west of Academy Boulevard. Three men took cash and merchandise, according to police.

The second robbery happened around 4 a.m. at a business on South Carefree Circle near the intersection with Murray Boulevard. Two men took cash and merchandise, according to police.

There’s no word on whether the two robberies were related. No suspects have been arrested in either robbery.