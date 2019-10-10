Police investigating two business robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating two separate business robberies in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Police said the first robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. at a business on South Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Hancock Expressway. Police said the robbers took cash and products from the business.

The other robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at a business on Centennial Boulevard near the intersection with Vindicator Drive. Police said the robbers took two cash registers with an unknown amount of cash.

No suspects have been arrested in either robbery. There’s no word on whether or not the two robberies are related.