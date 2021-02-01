Police investigating three overnight robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating three armed robberies within 10 minutes in eastern Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

Police said all three robberies happened around 4 a.m. Monday, and all of them involved two suspects.

One of the robberies happened on North Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Galley Road. Another happened at a business on Constitution Avenue near Powers Boulevard. The third happened at a business on Space Center Drive near Galley Road.

There’s no word yet on whether any of the robberies are related. No suspects have been identified.