Police investigating suspicious fire at new home in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are investigating a fire in a new home under construction in Fountain early Tuesday morning.

Police said the fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. in a new home under construction on Link Road. Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but the basement of the house sustained significant damage.

Police said they are investigating the fire as suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch at 719-390-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).