COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a string of three robberies at Colorado Springs businesses Sunday morning.

Police said the first robbery happened around 7 a.m. at an unspecified business on Palmer Park Boulevard just west of Powers Boulevard. The robber took cash and other items, according to police.

Police said two other robberies were reported a short time later at two other businesses. Police believe all three robberies were related.

No suspects have been arrested.