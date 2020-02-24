Police investigating southern Colorado Springs carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for multiple suspects in a carjacking in southern Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

Police said the carjacking happened around 1 p.m. on Lake Avenue near the intersection with Venetucci Boulevard. Four or five young men approached the victim, brandished a weapon, and demanded her car, according to police.

Police said the suspects took the car and headed southbound. No one was injured.

Police said no suspects have been arrested. They said this incident does not appear to be connected to the string of shootings and carjackings that left two people dead on Saturday.