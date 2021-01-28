Police investigating similar robberies at two Colorado Springs banks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two different Key Bank branches were robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the first robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. at the branch on Hartsel Drive. The second robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the branch at Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive.

Police said in both robberies, the suspect, who did not produce a gun, jumped the teller counter and demanded cash. The suspect got cash in both robberies, according to police.

Police said the same suspect vehicle was involved in both robberies. Police found the car in the area of Dublin and Union boulevards.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified.