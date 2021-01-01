Police investigating shots fired overnight in southern Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in a southern Colorado Springs parking lot early Friday morning.

Police said around 12:30 a.m., they were called to a large disturbance in a parking lot on South Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Astrozon Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found mutliple shell casings and several damaged cars.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they have not yet identified the suspects, and they’re still working to determine the circumstances of the disturbance.