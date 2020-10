COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a teen fired shots into an occupied car in northern Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Flintridge Drive and Lange Drive. The victim told police he saw a group of teens walking in the area, and one of the teens shot at him and his car.

Police said no arrests have been made. Their investigation is ongoing.