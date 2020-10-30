Police investigating shots fired in northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired in a northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Heywood Court, which is in the area of Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive. A homeowner saw two men in his car and went out to confront them, according to police. As he came outside, one of the men fired two shots at him, according to police.

No injuries were reported. Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects.

Police are asking anyone who has information or video that may help the investigation to call them at 719-444-7000.