Police investigating shots fired in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday morning.

Police said around 11:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. They then saw two cars speeding out of a parking lot.

The officers chased one of the cars east on Palmer Park Boulevard, then south on Powers Boulevard. Officers tried to stop the car, but were unsuccessful, according to police. They lost the car in the area of Powers Boulevard and Airport Road.

Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene of the shots fired. There’s no word on whether anyone was injured or any property was damaged. No suspects have been arrested.