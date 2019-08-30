Police investigating shots fired in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired near the Police Operations Center in downtown Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Police said around 1:45 a.m., they got multiple reports of shots fired east of the Police Operations Center. When officers arrived, they found evidence of shots fired in the intersection of Weber Street and Rio Grande Street.

Police said they didn’t find any damage to buildings or cars in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).