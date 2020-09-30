Police investigating shots fired in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for information about shots fired in central Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., they got a call about shots fired on Baylor Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found shell casings in the street and discovered the front of a home had been damaged, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.