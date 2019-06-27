Police investigating shots fired from cars in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after several shots were fired between cars in northern Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. on El Camino Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Flintridge Drive. Police said the occupants of two or three cars were exchanging gunfire as they drove northbound on El Camino Drive.

Police found several shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported.

Police said one of the suspects hit an uninvolved car, causing minor damage.

No suspects have been arrested.