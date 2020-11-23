Police investigating shots fired at central Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who fired shots at a Colorado Springs home Sunday night, causing minor injuries to the people inside.

Police said it happened around 8:15 p.m. on Querida Drive, which is in the area of Galley Road and Chelton Road. Witnesses told police someone in a car fired several shots at the house, then drove away.

Police said no one inside the house was hit by the bullets, but some sustained minor injuries from shrapnel.

No suspects have been arrested.