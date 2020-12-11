Police investigating shots fired at car in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when shots were fired at an occupied car in northeastern Colorado Springs Thursday night, according to police.

Police said around 8:45 p.m., they were called to a disturbance at the 7-Eleven at Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. The victims told police they had been in the neighborhood of Lexington Drive and Bunker Hill Drive, visiting friends, when someone approached in a car and began arguing with them. The victims drove away, but the suspect followed them, according to police.

As the victims were leaving, the suspect fired several rounds at their car, hitting it several times, according to police. Police said no one was hit by the shots.

No suspects have been arrested.