Police investigating shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting south of downtown early Monday morning.

Police said it happened around 1 a.m. Officers were investigating a business burglary in the area of Tejon Street and Brookside Street when they heard shots fired to the east of their location.

Officers went to the area where the shots were fired and found a man lying in a field. Police said he had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

