COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in southeastern Colorado Springs early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. on Bell Tower Heights, which is in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard. The victim called police and told them he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said they have not yet identified the suspect, but there is no danger to the public.