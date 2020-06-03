Police investigating shooting at Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in a Colorado Springs apartment building Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 2 p.m. Tuesday, they got a call about shots fired in the area of North Murray Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings and spent rounds in an apartment hallway. They also saw two separate blood trails leading away from the area.

Two people later arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.