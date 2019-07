Police are investigating a shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Thursday morning. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was killed in a shooting at a central Colorado Springs apartment complex Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Ridgeview Place Apartments in the area of Carefree Circle and Van Teylingen Drive.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

There’s no word on whether any suspects have been arrested.

Residents should expect police activity in the area for the next several hours.