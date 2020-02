COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a robbery in southeastern Colorado Springs Monday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 8 p.m. at an unspecified business on Aerotech Drive, which is in the area of Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. The robber came into the business with a weapon, jumped over the counter, and took cash, according to police. No one was injured.

No suspects have been arrested.