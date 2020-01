COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who unsuccessfully tried to rob a central Colorado Springs business Friday morning.

Police said the robbery attempt happened around 5 a.m. at an unspecified business on Pikes Peak Avenue near the intersection with Printers Parkway. A man tried to rob the business, but was unsuccessful when the victim closed the window and went into another room, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.