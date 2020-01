COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two people who tried to rob a Briargate bank Thursday afternoon.

Police said the robbery attempt happened around 12:15 p.m. at a bank in the area of Union Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. The suspects were unable to get any money from the bank, according to police. No weapons were displayed.

Police said the suspects were completely covered and were masking their identities. They left the scene in a metallic-colored sedan.