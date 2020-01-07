Police investigating robbery at southern Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the four people who robbed a southern Colorado Springs business early Tuesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. at an unspecified business on South Academy Boulevard near the intersection with Highway 115. The victim told police four people had jumped the counter and told him to get back into the storage room. The robbers said they didn’t want to hurt him, according to police.

Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspects.