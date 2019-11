COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a central Colorado Springs business Tuesday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. at an unspecified business in the area of Pikes Peak Avenue and Circle Drive. The robber brandished a weapon and demanded cash, according to police.

The robber got the cash and ran away. Police and K9s searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Police said the victim was not injured in the robbery.