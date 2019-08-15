Police investigating Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Pueblo late Thursday morning.

Pueblo police officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Prairie Avenue regarding a stabbing around 11:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 34-year-old male victim was stabbed behind a business.

The suspect is said to be a dark-skinned Hispanic or Black male, 5’8”, thin build, short hair with a beard, possibly wearing a black hoodie.

The suspect left the scene on a maroon bicycle with the words “NEXT” in white lettering.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with several stab wounds where he remains in critical condition.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-553-2502.