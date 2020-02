COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Golf Club Drive, which is in the area of Barnes Road and Peterson Road. Police said a boy became frightened when he was approached by a man wearing all black and standing near a black truck. The boy went to a nearby house for help, and the resident called police.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.