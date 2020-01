COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who robbed a Colorado Springs business through the drive-up window Wednesday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 11:45 p.m. at an unspecified business on Pikes Peak Avenue near the intersection with Printers Parkway. The robber approached the drive-up window and brandished a weapon while demanding money, according to police.

The robber got away with cash. No injuries were reported.

No suspects have been arrested.