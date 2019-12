COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a juvenile was injured in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The victim, identified only as a juvenile boy, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).