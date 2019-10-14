Police investigating carjacking in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects in a carjacking in northeastern Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. The victim told police he had picked up two people near the King Soopers shopping center at Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard. The victim thought he was taking the suspects home, but they took him to a secluded location, according to police. One of the suspects then pulled a gun and forced the victim from his car. They then took the victim’s car and phone, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.