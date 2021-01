COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after several cars and a garage were burglarized in a northeastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday.

Police said the burglaries happened between 5:10 and 6:15 p.m. in a neighborhood in the area of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road. Police said the suspects entered at least four cars and one garage. Four other burglary attempts were captured on surveillance video, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.