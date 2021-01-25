Police investigating attempted burglary at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the three people who tried to break into a home in central Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police said the burglary attempt happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on North Nevada Avenue near Penrose Hospital. The homeowner heard banging at the back door, and when she looked out the door’s window, a suspect pointed a gun at her, according to police.

The homeowner yelled that she was on the phone with police, and ran away from the door.

Police said the three suspects ran southbound through an alley and were not located.