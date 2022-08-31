PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday, August 30.

At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, PPD was called to the 900 block of East 7th Street, located between North Hudson Avenue and North Lola Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds, she was declared dead on the scene. The woman will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications. PPD said this is the 18th homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2022.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.