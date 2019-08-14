Police investigating after shots fired at Fountain home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are looking for the person or people who fired multiple shots at a Fountain home overnight.

Police said early Wednesday morning, they got a report of gunshots on Blossom Field Road, which is in the area of Fountain Mesa Road and Comache Village Drive. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and determined one home had been hit by the shots.

Police said no one was injured by the shots, and no other homes were targeted.

Police are still trying to determine exactly when the shots were fired, but they believe it was between 12:30 and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 719-390-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).