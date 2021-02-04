Police investigating after homeless man found dead in Pueblo driveway

PUEBLO, Colo. — The death of a man who was found lying in a Pueblo driveway Wednesday evening is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, they got a call about a man lying in the intersection of City Center Drive and Chester Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man lying in the driveway of a local business on City Center Drive. He had sustained injuries and died, according to police.

Police said the victim was homeless and was known to live along Fountain Creek. They determined he had been wounded and was walking westbound on City Center Drive when he collapsed and died in the driveway. His name has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Detective Gustin at 719-240-1341, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).